The 4% rule is so misunderstood, and misused. In fact, it is so misunderstood that the 4% rule creator doesn't like it. Back in 1994, William Bengen could not find reliable information or guidance on what is a sustainable portfolio spend rate in retirement. So, he ran
How To Boost Your Retirement Income Well Beyond The 4% 'Rule'
Summary
- The 4% rule, created by William Bengen in 1994, is often misunderstood and can be conservative; retirees might spend more than 4% annually.
- Diversifying with non-correlated assets like gold, REITs, and international stocks can potentially boost retirement spend rates to 5-6% or more.
- Adding defensive assets such as consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities can provide better protection and income during economic downturns.
- A diversified portfolio might significantly enhance the retirement lifestyle, potentially offering a 50% increase in annual spending, transforming financial security.
