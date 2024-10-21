MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) sells distilling solutions and food ingredients for spirit drinks, and sells its own spirits through brands like Ezra Brooks Bourbon and Rossville Union. With recently reported incredibly weak preliminary Q3 results and
MGP Ingredients: Getting Caught In Weak Spirit Demand In Q3
Summary
- MGP Ingredients reported a preliminary -24% sales decline in Q3, showing weakness due to manufacturers' excess inventories, coupled with weaker-than-expected spirit drink consumption.
- The 2024 guidance was revised downwards, with sales now expected at $695-705 million and adjusted EPS at $5.55-5.65. With manufacturers' excess inventories and uncertain consumption, 2025 seems uncertain as well.
- The MGPI stock comes with a constituted margin of safety in its valuation, as the short- to mid-term outlook has become increasingly cloudy.
