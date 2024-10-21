ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) was up sharply on Thursday after it was reported that the company had successfully enriched Ytterbium-176, a stable isotope used in oncology treatment, via its first "quantum laser enrichment" (CLE) facility, months ahead of schedule. Ytterbium-176
ASP Isotopes Up On Radiopharmaceutical And Nuclear Fuel Demand
Summary
- ASP Isotopes was up sharply on Thursday after the company successfully enriched Ytterbium-176 (via its “quantum laser enrichment” process) months ahead of schedule.
- The isotope and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) markets rarely received any headlines in the past, but that is changing as the US and Europe exit Russian dependence.
- Despite the stock's run-up, ASPI has proprietary technology and a favorable demand backdrop in two sectors that make the company worth scrutinizing.
- Its expected spin-out of Quantum Leap Energy later this year should provide a further catalyst.
