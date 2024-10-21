Crown Castle: Paving The Way For AI-Backed Dividends

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Crown Castle remains a solid investment with a 5.6% yield, covered by earnings, despite slower growth and operational challenges.
  • CCI's valuation has improved, and it is well-positioned to capitalize on 5G deployment and increasing data transport demand.
  • The company's strong fundamentals, high forecast accuracy, and significant infrastructure assets make it a low-risk investment with potential for 17.5% annualized returns.
  • I maintain a Buy rating for CCI, with a potential rotation at over $140/share, while continuing to benefit from its stable yield.
Close-up of man recording voice message on cellphone at office

Luis Alvarez

Back in July, I wrote on cell tower REIT Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and explained that I "believe that a turnaround could occur after the company completes the review of its fiber business and determines how to optimize its

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.85K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News