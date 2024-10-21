Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is a tech-focused ETF with considerable outperformance potential in the coming years as artificial intelligence products, both in the hardware and software markets will become available to a broader audience. The ETF further allows investors to
QQQ: An Aggressive Bet On AI Adoption
Summary
- Invesco QQQ Trust ETF offers strong tech-focused returns, driven by AI adoption and Mag 7 stocks, with a low expense ratio and significant outperformance potential.
- The ETF tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, delivering an average annual return of 18.27% over the last decade. An investment in QQQ has widely outperformed an S&P 500 investment.
- AI-driven productivity gains are key to QQQ's future growth, with companies like Nvidia seeing surging demand for AI accelerators.
- Despite risks from its concentrated tech portfolio, QQQ remains a top growth investment, ideal for those bullish on AI and technology.
