Something unusual is happening in markets. Of course, it’s related to the November 5th US general election. Implied volatility looking out 30 days is elevated while near-term volatility, as measured by the 9-day VIX, is muted. The Daily Shot put out
JEPI: An Opportunity With Election Risk Priced In
Summary
- Elevated implied volatility ahead of the US election presents an opportunity to sell expensive options, favoring the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF.
- JEPI generates income by selling options and investing in low-volatility US large-cap stocks, offering monthly income and reduced volatility compared to the S&P 500.
- JEPI's diverse sector exposure, strong recent performance, and technical strength support a buy rating, with expectations of further gains through year-end 2024.
- Key technical levels include support at $58 and a bullish price objective near $61, with strong RSI momentum and a rising 200-day moving average.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.