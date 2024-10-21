Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust that primarily leases freestanding, single tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Founded in 1969, it's now a $54 billion (by market cap) real estate titan that employs just over 400 people.
Realty Income: A Hall-Of-Fame Dividend Aristocrat
- Top tenants include the likes of 7-Eleven and FedEx.
- Realty Income has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 3.6%.
- Realty Income improved its revenue from $934 million in FY 2014 to $4.1 billion in FY 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 17.9%.
About O Stock
