I last covered Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF) (TSX:CEE:CA) in August 2020 when it was trading at $2.68 and had a target price range of $3.20 to $3.50. As shown below, this has not been achieved as it is trading around $2.13.
Centamin: Acquisition By AngloGold Ashanti Is Good News
Summary
- Centamin plc, which extracts gold in the Egyptian desert, has recently been subject to a takeover by AngloGold Ashanti plc, a much larger miner.
- The Company now has more prospects as it will operate as part of a larger entity, a fact that also reduces country-level concentration risks.
- Asset prices are also evolving favorably, which favors miners' stocks in general, and major central banks are also cutting rates.
- Its price has already surged, which explains my Hold position, but it can potentially rise by another 10% based on its undervaluation relative to the acquirer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
