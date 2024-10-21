Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robert Lake as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals: A Long-Term Growth Monster
Summary
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a virtual monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis, having created and brought to market a function cure for 90% of the CF population.
- Their pipeline outside of CF has shown great potential, and their recent M&A activity has proven they can invest intelligently in order to create shareholder value.
- While the value of their shares has appreciated over 100% over the last 24 months, the company remains fairly valued due to their reliable recurring CF-treatment revenue and robust pipeline.
