Tesla: Sentiment Is Telling A Story - Are You Listening? (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 21, 2024 8:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock49 Comments
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • The structure of price on the TSLA chart reveals human behavior patterns, rather than traditional technical analysis.
  • Our methodology offers high-probability setups by understanding the market dynamics driving TSLA, but not influenced by external factors like interest rates or geopolitical events.
  • Current TSLA analysis suggests a bullish setup if the price holds above 209, potentially moving above 230; otherwise, a drop to 180 is likely.
  • This analysis method, while requiring effort to master, provides consistent success by viewing markets probabilistically and adjusting strategies based on defined parameters.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

An electronic book with lights beaming out of it

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

The Structure Of Price Tells A Story

We’re going to delve into the story that the structure of price on the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! Get leading Elliott Wave analysis from our team, along with fundamental insights and macro analysis from top author Lyn Alden Schwartzer.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves
10.58K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News