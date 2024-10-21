Wall Street Breakfast: Dodging Turbulence

What else is happening...

Which Magnificent 7 stocks could react negatively to earnings?



A 100% recession call that never came to be.



Texas Instruments (TXN) is set to kick off chip earnings season.



Southwest Airlines (LUV), Elliott in talks to avoid proxy fight.



AI search startup Perplexity aims for $8B valuation in new round.



Sudan prepares to resume oil exports after key pipeline repairs.



Goldman predicts paltry 3% annual return for S&P over next decade.



Three events that shook health insurers last week.



TGI Friday’s in talks for financing as it prepares for bankruptcy.



UBS sees these 29 companies as industry leaders for 2030.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.1%. Hong Kong -1.6%. China +0.2%. India -0.1%.



In Europe, at midday, London -0.1%. Paris -0.7%. Frankfurt -0.6%.



Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.1%. S&P -0.2%. Nasdaq -0.3%. Crude +1.7% to $69.88. Gold +0.5% to $2,744.50. Bitcoin -0.1% to $68,395.



Ten-year Treasury Yield +4 bps to 4.13%.

Today's Economic Calendar

6:40 AM Fed's Daly Speech

8:55 AM Fed's Logan Speech

10:00 AM Leading Indicators

1:00 PM Fed's Kashkari Speech

5:05 PM Fed's Schmid: U.S. Economic and Monetary Policy



