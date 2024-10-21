Wall Street Breakfast: Dodging Turbulence

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Dodging turbulence
"If it ain't Boeing, I ain't going." This phrase came up in the '70s or '80s, popularizing the engineering prowess of plane maker Boeing (BA), which played a pivotal role in bringing the world into the jet age of commercial aviation. However, come 2024, no one has the same opinion about the Arlington, Virginia-based company. Certainly not the investors; since the start of the year, Boeing's shares have dropped about 40.5% as the company faces quality issues, FAA scrutiny, curbed production, cash woes, and more recently, worker strikes.
New hope: Over the weekend, Boeing (BA) and a union representing about 30,000 striking West Coast workers announced a tentative agreement that includes a 35% pay hike over four years, among others, that could end more than a month-long strike that has disrupted production at the aircraft maker. Additionally, in a bid to raise cash, Boeing on Sunday said it has sold off its surveillance equipment subsidiary. The company has also filed with the SEC to raise $25B over the next three years and has signed a new $10B credit line.
Q3 expectations: Earlier this month, Boeing said it would recognize a $5B charge on earnings and reported preliminary Q3 revenues of $17.8B that missed the Wall Street consensus of $18.5B. CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company will delay the launch of its 777X, whose test fleet is already grounded, to 2026 instead of 2025. The company also decided to discontinue its 767 cargo plane. On top of this, Boeing also slashed its global workforce by about 17,000 jobs. The 108-year-old plane-maker will release its third quarter report on Wednesday. On the same day, the members of the striking union are expected to vote on Boeing's latest proposal.
SA commentary: "Despite the long-term potential, Boeing's near-term struggles with production stability and cash flow due to prolonged strikes lead to a hold rating," said Investing Group Leader Dhierin Bechai in Boeing In Crisis Mode: Year-Over-Year Decline In Orders, Deliveries. "Boeing is trading at a significant discount, presenting a unique investment opportunity with potential for substantial upside as operational issues are resolved," countered Curonian Research in Boeing: The Brand Strength Is Unrivalled.
