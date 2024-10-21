Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has confirmed its dedication to financial restructuring and growth in the past year. TDS has focused on expanding its fiber-optic network using cash influx generated by selling valuable spectrum
Telephone and Data Systems: Adjusting It To A Buy As M&A Catalysts Materialize
Summary
- Telephone and Data Systems' strategic moves include selling spectrum assets and divesting OneNeck IT Solutions to reduce debt and fund fiber-optic expansion, boosting its stock by 15%.
- The $1 billion spectrum sale to Verizon and a $4.4 billion deal with T-Mobile highlight TDS's commitment to financial restructuring and growth.
- TDS's fiber-optic network aims to cover 1.2 million addresses, focusing on underserved rural and suburban areas to enhance high-speed internet access.
- Ultimately, I believe TDS's book value will likely increase post-transactions, suggesting there's still upside potential despite uncertainties.
- Despite uncertainties and regulatory risks, TDS's restructuring efforts and strategic pivot to fiber-optics justify a "Buy" rating, down from "Strong Buy."
