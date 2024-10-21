Rate Cuts To Boost OneMain Financial

Summary

  • OneMain Financial remains a Buy due to its resilience in subprime lending, despite a challenging 2024.
  • The company's strategic moves, including the acquisition of Foursight Capital and the rollout of BrightWay credit cards, position it for future growth.
  • Lower delinquency rates and active portfolio management have helped OneMain navigate economic stress, with positive earnings and increased dividends.
  • Potential risks include consumer skittishness, regulatory pressures, and the cyclical nature of the auto industry impacting results post-Foursight acquisition.

Lift-off to Success: Ambition Fuels the Ascent to Number One

mikkelwilliam/iStock via Getty Images

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is a stock I've covered twice before. The first article was my inaugural piece for Seeking Alpha, in which I went over the business model and why OMF was a leader

My articles are written with a mind to owning a stock for years, not trying to predict price movements in a few months. I don't do target prices; I do valuations.I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy their shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas to improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution. I used to write many Sell pieces. As of March 2024, I stopped doing that, and I simplified my approach to "Buy or Don't Buy." Many of my articles will either be Buy or Hold going forward. I have yet to issue a Strong Buy rating to any security.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may write covered calls on this position from time to time.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

