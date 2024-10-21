OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is a stock I've covered twice before. The first article was my inaugural piece for Seeking Alpha, in which I went over the business model and why OMF was a leader
Rate Cuts To Boost OneMain Financial
Summary
- OneMain Financial remains a Buy due to its resilience in subprime lending, despite a challenging 2024.
- The company's strategic moves, including the acquisition of Foursight Capital and the rollout of BrightWay credit cards, position it for future growth.
- Lower delinquency rates and active portfolio management have helped OneMain navigate economic stress, with positive earnings and increased dividends.
- Potential risks include consumer skittishness, regulatory pressures, and the cyclical nature of the auto industry impacting results post-Foursight acquisition.
