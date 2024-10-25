Cisco Systems: AI And Upside Potential Make Them A High Conviction Beyond 2025

Oct. 25, 2024 7:27 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock, CSCO:CA StockXLK
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Cisco Systems is poised for growth in 2025 and beyond due to strong fundamentals, AI investments, and attractive valuations as interest rates decline.
  • Despite past underperformance, Cisco's recent earnings beat estimates, and management is focused on growth in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.
  • Cisco's strong balance sheet, double-digit product order growth, and strategic acquisitions like Splunk support a buy rating with potential upside to $62.
  • Risks include inventory issues and declining segment revenue, but management expects these to be resolved, making Cisco a solid long-term investment.
  • Risks for Cisco include losing market share to its closest competitor, Arista Networks, who entered into its fifth cloud deal this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

New year 2025 countdown concept.

cagkansayin

Introduction

With 2024 coming to a close, I've been wondering what stocks are currently trading at decent valuations that I foresee doing well in 2025 and beyond. Of course, a lot can happen between now and then, but with interest rates likely



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
5.26K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
CSCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News