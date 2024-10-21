PBDC: Right BDC Income Play

Oct. 21, 2024 9:00 AM ETPutnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC)
Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
729 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The macroeconomic environment may become favorable for mid-sized companies, which BDCs typically target, suggesting a potential turnaround for BDC investments.
  • PBDC is an actively managed BDC ETF and offers a diversified and conservative approach, making it a good choice for income investors seeking competitive yields with BDC exposures.
  • Insiders, including GBDC's CEO, OBDC's executives, are actively buying shares, indicating confidence in the sector recovery and potential for growth.

Skill. business people hand pointing on virtual graphic screen diagram with mobile smart phone, internet security, document management system, internet network security, digital technology concept

vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

BDCs are often best known for the accesses to the lucrative Private credit market, with $1.7 trillion in assets. BDCs are always important assets for investors seeking for double-digit income. Due to concerns about declining yields

This article was written by

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
729 Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBDC, BIZD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBDC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News