Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is an undervalued conglomerate that is likely to reprice higher in the coming quarters on the strength of its intellectual property and financial services, among other segments that may perform well. Sony has multiple
Sony Should Appreciate And Potentially Break Out
Summary
- Sony is undervalued and poised for growth due to its intellectual property, financial services, and strong segments like gaming, pictures, and music.
- Crunchyroll's growing subscriber base and potential revenue enhancement through gaming and merchandising are undervalued by the market.
- The planned spin-off of Sony Financial Group in 2025 should reduce earnings volatility and potentially increase Sony's valuation.
- Sony shares could break out of their trading range, potentially reaching $26, driven by strong earnings, a successful spin-off, and robust subscription services.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I may sell puts in advance of Sony's November earnings report.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.