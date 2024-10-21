Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Insurance and Reinsurance Company (LNDAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Insurance and Reinsurance Company (OTCPK:LNDAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Mark Brewer - Investor Relations

Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte - Chief Financial Officer

Max Mishyn - JB Capital

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

David Barma - Bank of America

Carlos Peixoto - Caixabank

Juan Pablo Lopez Cobo - Santander

Mark Brewer

Good morning, and welcome to Línea Directa's Conference Call to discuss September 2024 Results.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte.

Carlos Rodríguez Ugarte

Thank you very much, Mark, and good morning, and thank you all for joining us.

I will go straight to Page #5. After nine months of 2024, we can clearly confirm a strong consolidation of the group's P&L and an important turnaround of client growth since the second half of the year. We are pleased to present these results.

Combined ratio stood at 95.4% in the first nine months of the year, 10.6 percentage points below that of 2023, and the same ratio in the third quarter standalone, that is 94.4%. As in previous quarters, this remarkable improvement year-wise for our combined ratio has been driven by both an improvement of the loss ratio, but also our ongoing effort on the expense side of the business where, again, our expense ratio has improved 0.4 percentage points from 22.4% to 22.0%.

As for the revenue side of the business, our gross written premiums grew 3.5% with a clear improvement in the third quarter standalone, where premiums grew by almost 6%, noteworthy growth has accelerated in the Health line of business.