ACM Research: A Long-Run Growth Opportunity With Undervalued Potential

Syed Nabeel Sadiq Bukhari profile picture
Syed Nabeel Sadiq Bukhari
11 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • ACM Research is a strong buy due to its impressive growth in the semiconductor space, particularly in China, and its diversification efforts.
  • The company invests heavily in R&D, with 10% of turnover, resulting in over 500 patents and innovative products like the Ultra C bev-p bevel etching tool.
  • ACMR's robust financial performance includes a 40% revenue increase in Q2 and a strong balance sheet with $366.8 million in cash and low debt.
  • Despite risks related to its heavy reliance on China, ACMR's attractive valuation and growth potential make it a compelling long-term investment.

Electronics worker holding silicon wafer by cutting machine in clean room

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

As the common saying goes, there are no guarantees in life. However, in the investing world, I think the ability to identify a promising business can be a real competitive advantage. It is quite a delight to find some silent

This article was written by

Syed Nabeel Sadiq Bukhari profile picture
Syed Nabeel Sadiq Bukhari
11 Followers
Nabeel Bukhari is a law graduate with a specialization in company and corporate law, combined with self-taught expertise in financial analysis. He offers a unique perspective on business dynamics by integrating his legal knowledge with financial insights, making him a valuable asset in the financial realm. Nabeel’s work goes beyond traditional academics, published by respected platforms like InvestorPlace and GuruFocus. His insights have also been featured in well-known publications such as Forbes, Yahoo Finance, and MSN.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News