Before we begin, realize that buried deeper in this article are points about Koch and also oil majors that might want access to Standard Lithium's (NYSE:SLI) DLE technology. This joint Koch and Standard Lithium DLE tech is the result of
Standard Lithium: Investing In Shovels
Summary
- With Arcadium being acquired by Rio Tinto, investor interest in lithium has been reignited. Money is flowing into the white metal.
- Energy major Equinor acquired 45% of two Standard Lithium projects for an investment of $130 million.
- Koch invested $100 million into Standard Lithium. Recently, Standard Lithium brought in a Koch executive with 28 years of experience. Connect the obvious dots.
- Standard Lithium is set to receive a $225 million grant from the DoE for its SWA project, highlighting US efforts for EV independence from China.
- Neighbors such as Exxon, Albemarle, or Tetra Technologies might be interested in pairing up with SLI for its DLE tech via its third property.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLI, CYDVF, LAC, NILIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.