Standard Lithium: Investing In Shovels

Austin Craig
Summary

  • With Arcadium being acquired by Rio Tinto, investor interest in lithium has been reignited. Money is flowing into the white metal.
  • Energy major Equinor acquired 45% of two Standard Lithium projects for an investment of $130 million.
  • Koch invested $100 million into Standard Lithium. Recently, Standard Lithium brought in a Koch executive with 28 years of experience. Connect the obvious dots.
  • Standard Lithium is set to receive a $225 million grant from the DoE for its SWA project, highlighting US efforts for EV independence from China.
  • Neighbors such as Exxon, Albemarle, or Tetra Technologies might be interested in pairing up with SLI for its DLE tech via its third property.
Arkansas

FotografiaBasica/E+ via Getty Images

Before we begin, realize that buried deeper in this article are points about Koch and also oil majors that might want access to Standard Lithium's (NYSE:SLI) DLE technology. This joint Koch and Standard Lithium DLE tech is the result of

