High Yield Corporate Bonds In Emerging Markets Are Red Hot

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.58K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Below-investment-grade bonds issued by companies in emerging markets are outperforming by a wide margin in 2024, based on a set of ETFs.
  • HYEM’s rally is also adding to leading the rally in US-based junk bonds.
  • Comparing JNK to HYEM over the trailing 5-year window shows the latter underperforming the US junk portfolio while posting higher volatility.

The Index of Bonds on The Screen.

PashaIgnatov

The case for international diversification from a US investor perspective usually centers on how to carve up a global equities allocation. The global bond footprint, by contrast, tends to be an afterthought for most investors. But after reviewing year-to-date results for bonds

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.58K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

About HYEM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HYEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News