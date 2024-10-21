The case for international diversification from a US investor perspective usually centers on how to carve up a global equities allocation. The global bond footprint, by contrast, tends to be an afterthought for most investors. But after reviewing year-to-date results for bonds
High Yield Corporate Bonds In Emerging Markets Are Red Hot
Summary
- Below-investment-grade bonds issued by companies in emerging markets are outperforming by a wide margin in 2024, based on a set of ETFs.
- HYEM’s rally is also adding to leading the rally in US-based junk bonds.
- Comparing JNK to HYEM over the trailing 5-year window shows the latter underperforming the US junk portfolio while posting higher volatility.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
