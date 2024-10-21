Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Griffin - Vice President, Investor Relations

Byron Boston - Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Smriti Popenoe - Co-Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Investment Officer

T.J. Connelly - Senior Vice President, Strategy and Research

Rob Colligan - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Trevor Cranston - Citizens JMP

Jason Weaver - Jones Trading

Doug Harter - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for standing by. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dynex Capital Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison Griffin, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Alison Griffin

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Dynex Capital's third quarter 2024 earnings call. The press release associated with today's call was issued and filed with the SEC this morning, October 21, 2024. You may view the press release on the home page of the Dynex website at dynexcapital.com, as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Before we begin, we wish to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words believe, expect, forecast, anticipate, estimate, project, plan, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The company's actual results and timing of certain events could differ considerably from