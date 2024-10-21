The U.S. Election, The Economy And The Markets

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
3K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • There are two elements of the tax proposals to consider: personal and corporate.
  • The differences on trade and business regulation are stark, and, importantly, driven more by executive branch administrative action and not necessarily subject to Congressional approvals.
  • We think it is likely we’ll see divided government, with the Democrats retaining the House of Representatives and the Republicans taking the Senate.
  • Neither candidate appears willing to address the U.S. debt sustainability issue.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Joseph V. Amato

Taxes, tariffs, regulation and the deficit: What do we know about the U.S. presidential candidates’ economic proposals and their implications for investors?

We are just two weeks away from the U.S. presidential election, and the polls

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
3K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News