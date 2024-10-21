I’ve written previous articles on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) where I made the argument that direct Bitcoin ownership may be a better investment. This has panned well 2 out of the 3 times I have suggested it, making it a
MARA Holdings: Beyond Bitcoin, Into New Avenues
Summary
- Despite previous skepticism, MARA Holdings' stock has held up well post-halving, prompting a reevaluation of its potential pathways to profitability.
- Marathon's Q3 2024 earnings preview shows growth in Bitcoin mining operations, but the company remains unprofitable on a gross income level.
- Key to profitability: reducing costs through vertical integration and exploring new revenue sources, including a potential pivot to AI data centers.
- Given the strides in cost management and AI opportunities, I am shifting to a speculative "Buy" rating for Marathon Digital.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MARA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.