bari paramarta

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

With its stock up 40% YTD, Ferrari shows off the F80. (0:16) China cuts interest rates. (2:14) Goldman sees a decade of well-below-average stock returns. (5:06)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) showed off its first supercar in more than a decade last week. The new F80 model features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with numerous electric motors that give it 1,184 horsepower.

The F80 accelerates to 62 miles per hour in just 2.15 seconds and goes from zero to 124 mph in 5.75 seconds. The F80, which incorporates features from Endurance motor competitions and Formula 1, has a top speed of 218 miles per hour.

Hoping to snag one? The order book for the F80 is already full, even though the model is not expected to be on the streets until 2026.

Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera says: "It's a car we hope would make history in coming years."

Ferrari will only produce 799 of the special-edition models at a $3.9 million base price. While the revenue upside may be capped in the near term until future variants are released, Ferrari has a history of using its supercars to elevate the brand on a global scale.

Ferrari is the top-performing major auto stock in 2024, up more than 40%. It will release earnings on November 5 and has topped both revenue and EPS estimates in four straight quarters.

On the macro front, Treasury yields continue to march higher; even the leading indicators fell short of expectations, and China cut rates.

The 10-year (US10) is approaching 4.2%, a level not seen since July.

The Conference Board’s September Leading Indicator Index dipped -0.5% M/M to 99, steeper than the -0.3% expected.

Weakness in factory new orders continued to be a major drag, while building permits declined, and the outlook for future business conditions was “tepid," the Board said.

And the People’s Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 25 bps to 3.10% from 3.35%, a bit higher than the expected rate cut of 20 bps. This is the second time the PBOC has lowered its one-year LPR rate. The five-year LPR, which determines mortgage rates, was cut to 3.60% from 3.85% vs. expectations for a cut to 3.65%. The PBOC last cut that rate in July.

David Laut, chief investment officer, Abound Financial, says: "October's stock market is bucking the historical trend with remarkably little volatility so far this month. While there are plenty of reasons why stocks should be choppy, from election uncertainty to rising geopolitical tensions, the stock market is overlooking all of these worries as it's become clear that a soft landing is upon us.

"Inflation has come down, the job market remains strong, and corporate earnings are holding up very well, which is propelling the stock market to new highs," he said. "It's extremely difficult to argue against the idea of a soft landing, especially after over two years of worries about a recession and plenty of skepticism about the idea of a soft landing.”

Among active stocks, highly-shorted Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is rallying more than 40% after the budget carrier announced that it had landed a debt-refinancing extension with its credit card processor to extend a debt refinancing deadline to December 23.

Chief Executive Ted Christie recently said that conversations with bondholders over debt maturities were "ongoing." Christie said that the company was looking focused to reach the best outcome for the business as quickly as possible.

Boeing (BA) is rallying on a tentative agreement with its machinists union that would end a five-week strike, which you heard about on Wall Street Brunch.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned says: “In three prior IAM strikes (2005, 1995, and 1989), there was substantial upside if one bought Boeing stock during the strike. In 2008, it was different because the strike occurred in the middle of the Global Financial Crisis and the troubled 787 launch. We have already assumed higher labor costs roughly equivalent to this proposed deal.”

And Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) partnered with Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF) to analyze EEG data for a mid-stage receptor agonist study, helping both stocks rally. The Phase 2 Trial of BMB-101 in adults with Absence Epilepsy and Developmental Epileptic Encephalopathy.

In other news of note, Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Meta announced a partnership to increase Meta's network capacity and help drive its AI ambitions.

The partnership will provide interconnection for Meta's infrastructure, strengthening and increasing its ability to lead in AI development, the companies said.

Lumen says: "As Meta's customers use more AI services across its platforms, we're helping provide Meta with a seamless, effortless, and flexible network that will meet its growing needs."

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, a lost decade for stocks?

Goldman Sachs says the S&P 500 will see just a 3% annualized return during the next 10 years, with a 1% advance on a real basis.

The S&P has seen a return of 13% on average from 2014 to 2024 so far. Strategist David Kostin’s prediction is half the consensus for a 6% return.

The annualized nominal total return of 3% through 2034 would rank in the seventh percentile to 10-year returns since 1930. The forecast includes outcomes ranging between a 7% return and a decline of 1%.

The long-term average for the S&P is a return of 11%.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.