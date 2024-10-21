Bonds and stocks compete in investor portfolios, with bonds generally having lower return expectations due to the high predictability of cash flows, which comes in particularly useful during recessions. At present, however, the expected long-term return on US Treasuries and US stocks is
Stocks Have Never Been This Risky Relative To Bonds
Summary
- Stocks are generally expected to outperform government bonds due to their less predictable income, particularly during a recession, but the recent outperformance has been unprecedented.
- This has left the expected return on bonds and US stocks roughly equal, meaning continued equity outperformance relies largely on continued multiple expansion.
- If the equity risk premium were to rise back to its long-term average this would require a 70% decline in the S&P500 or a doubling in long-term bonds.
- High inflation poses the main risk to bond outperformance but these risks are relatively low and investors can own inflation-linked bonds to hedge this risk.
