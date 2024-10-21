I hate to say this, but in my opinion, now is a good time to start accumulating the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW). As you may already know, I'm not a big
TLTW ETF: Maybe It's Time To Accumulate
Summary
- TLTW's high yield (15.34%) and effective rolling method make it an attractive investment, despite potential risks from sudden TLT price increases.
- In my opinion, is a good time to accumulate TLTW as a hedge for fixed-rate portfolios due to the current macroeconomic scenario and yield curve steepening.
- The steepening yield curve and ongoing Fed rate cuts suggest long-duration Treasury yields may not decrease significantly, making TLTW a strategic addition.
