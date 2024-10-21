Treasury yields are higher this morning, as they’ve been seemingly every day since the Federal Reserve cut rates in mid-September. At 4.15%, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury has risen to its highest level since late July, and since the close
Weren't Rates Supposed To Fall?
Summary
- At 4.15%, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury has risen to its highest level since late July.
- Given the sharp increase in Treasury bond yields since the September rate cut, we were curious how the current increase stacks up to moves in the 10-year yield following prior rate cuts from the Fed.
- With the 10-year yield now up 51 bps since the close the day before September’s cut, the current period ranks as the third largest since 1994.
