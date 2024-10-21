With gold's value skyrocketing, investors are clamoring for secure hedges against global monetary volatility. Although gold is one of the oldest wealth protection assets, it is not the only way investors can hedge against inflation. I believe land
LandBridge: Overvalued As Permian Oil Development Slows
Summary
- LandBridge LLC offers exposure to land royalties, focusing on water and resource sales, but is heavily tied to oil and gas development.
- After a 200% stock surge, LandBridge's valuation appears high given Permian Basin oil and gas development activity is slowing.
- Compared to Texas Pacific Land Corp, LandBridge is undervalued on "P/E" but similarly on enterprise value per acre owned.
- I remain neutral on LB, seeing it as being on the high end of its fair valuation range but slightly undervalued to TPL.
- I remain curious regarding alternative income sources, but I am skeptical that LandBridge will earn substantial revenue from data centers, Bitcoin mining, etc.
Bullish stake in oil via USO and USL.
