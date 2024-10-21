The macro picture over the next decade looks quite bleak to me. The US economy is at the tail end of the long-term debt cycle which began after the 1929 stock market crash and the Great Depression of the
S&P 500: A Stagflationary Lost Decade Is Likely Approaching
Summary
- The U.S. economy faces a bleak future due to the long-term debt cycle, leading to higher inflation and potential stagflation.
- Historical patterns suggest the S&P 500 is due for a long-term drawdown, with real returns likely to suffer.
- AI productivity gains and the Fed buying equities is a possible counterargument to this thesis.
- Despite these risks, holding US equities for their dividends should be fine.
