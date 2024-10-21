Lantheus: PYLARIFY's Enhanced Prospects Are Welcome, But Don't Get Too Greedy Now
Summary
- On a YTD basis, Lantheus is outperforming its medical equipment peers by 3x; this wasn't the case until July, when the CMS came out with a new proposal.
- Even before the CMS' proposal, PYLARIFY was already seeing plenty of traction on account of the weak clinical qualities of conventional imaging tech that dominates the market.
- Despite positive earnings revisions to the tune of +7% for FY25, the stock is now priced at a steep forward P/E premium of 70%.
- Despite a robust H1 from a cash flow perspective, LNTH's free cash flow yield is below its 5-year average, and the absence of a new buyback program limits downside protection.
- LNTH is currently overbought and vulnerable to a pullback, with the smart money too showing some signs of cashing in.
