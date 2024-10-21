Gold's Stars Continue To Align

(7min)

Summary

  • Despite the strong rally YTD, there are several factors that could allow the price of gold to go higher.
  • A weaker US dollar and declining real rates has historically served as a tailwind for gold. Longer-term, central banks buying of gold is likely to continue.
  • An environment of slowing economic growth, central bank easing, and outsized government deficits may serve as additional support for the price of gold.

Gold star on a blue background as a reward. Top Performance Award. Winners Cup. Achievements. Victory. Goal achievement concept. Winner certificate. First place in a computer game. 3D rendering.

sasha85ru

Originally published on October 10, 2024

Many investors, including myself, were frustrated with the performance of gold in 2021 and 2022. Amidst the biggest surge in inflation in 40 years, gold traded sideways, with a total return close to 0. In contrast, in the current

Russ Koesterich, CFA, JD, Managing Director and portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund, is a member of the Global Allocation team within BlackRock's Multi-Asset Strategies Group. He serves as a member of BlackRock's Americas Executive Committee. Mr. Koesterich's service with the firm dates back to 2005, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2016 as Head of Asset Allocation and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017. Previously, he was BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Model Portfolio Solutions business, and formerly served as the Global Head of Investment Strategy for scientific active equities and as senior portfolio manager in the US Market Neutral Group. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Koesterich was the Chief North American Strategist at State Street Bank and Trust. He began his investment career at Instinet Research Partners where he occupied several positions in research, including Director of Investment Strategy for both U.S. and European research, and Equity Analyst. He is a frequent contributor to financials news media and the author of two books, including his most recent "The Ten Trillion Dollar Gamble."Mr. Koesterich earned a BA in history from Brandeis University, a JD from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

