So much ink is spilled on mega-cap tech stocks for their strong risk-adjusted returns in recent years. Flying under the radar are units of alpha-generating MLP partnerships. It is a niche of the domestic stock market that gets lumped in
MPLX: Strong Momentum, But Units Near Fair Value (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- MPLX LP units are rated a hold due to fair valuation despite strong technicals and a high 7.7% distribution yield.
- MPLX has shown robust financial performance with consecutive earnings beats, solid EBITDA growth, and disciplined management.
- Key risks include higher interest rates, Appalachian production uncertainty, and broader economic and Energy sector weaknesses.
- The upcoming Q3 earnings report could introduce volatility; MPLX's strong chart and technical trends support its current price levels.
