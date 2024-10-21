SPX Reaching 6000 Incoming; But When Recession? 4 Indicators To Watch

Oct. 21, 2024 4:36 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), NDX, DJI, SP500SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index is nearing 6000 points, driven by a strong economy, disinflation, and an easing Federal Reserve, but signs of a reversal are emerging.
  • Key indicators to watch for predicting a recession include the Manufacturing Index, Earnings Revisions, Semiconductor Sales, and the CLI Diffusion Index.
  • Despite recent concerns, the US economy remains robust with solid retail sales, GDP growth, and employment figures, hitting a sweet spot in inflation.
  • While the bull market continues, I advise preparing for a potential correction as economic indicators suggest we are nearing the end of this cycle.

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Adam Gault

Thesis Summary

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) is approaching 6000 points to the surprise of plenty of investors.

There are still plenty of factors supporting the idea that we can head higher in the coming months, and I believe

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
20.66K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News