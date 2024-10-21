Fries With That? Why Lamb Weston Is A Hot Buy Despite Short-Term Headwinds

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Lamb Weston has rebounded 28% since August, driven by better earnings and activist investor interest, despite ongoing challenges and weak consumer sentiment.
  • Strategic initiatives, including market share gains and cost-saving measures, position LW for long-term growth and potential double-digit EPS growth by 2026.
  • JANA Partners' 5% stake and push for strategic changes could accelerate LW's turnaround, making it an attractive investment with undervalued stock.
  • Despite short-term headwinds and high manufacturing costs, LW's healthy balance sheet and dividend growth potential offer promising upside for investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Leckere hamburger und Pommes frites

GeorgeDolgikh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This year, I started covering Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW). My first article on the company was published on April 6. Back then, the stock had sold off after reporting poor earnings, pressured by weakening consumer demand and massive issues with its

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.99K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News