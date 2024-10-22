Rudi_Lange

The Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) management team joined Value Investor's Edge Live on Sept. 19, 2024, to discuss the containership markets and ongoing company prospects. GSL has significantly reduced balance sheet leverage over the past 2-3 years, while also expanding the fleet through several accretive bolt-on acquisitions during the early years of the bull market. The balance sheet is finally in strong shape, and the management team is now focused on upgrading the fleet and preparing for new sets of environmental regulations.

The containership sector has been in a bull market since early 2021, but there's a difference between freight companies like Matson (MATX) and ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) vs. the vessel-owning firms such as GSL and its peers. The vessel owners are much more focused on the long-term charter rates for their ships (often 2-3+ years) and the company structure is much more long-term financial based as opposed to heavy exposure in fluctuating spot markets.

This interview is relevant for anyone with container shipping investments or interest, especially those who follow GSL or its closest peers: Costamare (CMRE), Danaos Corp (DAC), Euroseas (ESEA), MPC Container Ships (OTCPK:MPZZF), or Navios Maritime Partners (NMM).

Full Transcript

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everybody. Welcome back to Value Investor’s Edge Live. We're recording on Sept. 19, 2024, at about 8 a.m. Eastern Time, hosting Global Ship Lease, stock symbol GSL. We have their whole team here: George Youroukos, the Executive Chairman; we have Tom Lister, the CEO, and Tassos Psaropoulos, the CFO. They're going to talk to us about the overall containership markets as well as Global Ship Lease’s strategy and capital allocation plans going forward.

As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have no current position in GSL stock. However, if you're listening to a recording or reading a transcript at a later date, please be advised those positions may have been updated.

Gentlemen, good morning. I guess, good afternoon to some of you. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Tom Lister: Hi, J. Thank you very much for having us on the call.

George Youroukos: Hi.

JM: All right. So it's been – I mean, I think it's been about a year, at least, since we last talked, since we last circled back and talked about the markets and your plans at GSL. The containership markets had a pretty good year. Your stock also had a very, very strong start to 2024, obviously, a sentiment and some of the stocks have pulled back a little bit more now. But can we talk a little bit big picture about what is the current state of this market and what sort of things have changed in 2024 versus maybe a year ago?

TL: Sure, happy to, J. So current state of the market from a charter owner's perspective, a lessor's perspective, is very tight, very positive. So there's very limited idle capacity in the market, less than 1%, and as a result, charter earnings and utilization are way up.

Now, in terms of what's new in 2024 versus previous years, I would say the principal point of difference is the disruption to the Red Sea. The Red Sea, as I'm sure most of your listeners know, is the conduit for a very significant slice of the global containership fleet, in fact, roughly a third by capacity of global container shipping flows through the Red Sea and Suez and that accounts for roughly 20% by containerized volumes. So the boxes themselves flowing through the Red Sea. What that means is that if you put a cork in that particular bottleneck, it generates a huge diversion of the container shipping fleet. And more miles means tighter supply, and that's precisely what we've seen.

So there's been a tightening on the supply side of roughly 10% as a result of the disruptions to the Red Sea. And I would say that that is the principal point of difference versus last year, and it's hugely supportive for both asset values and for earnings.

JM: Yeah. We certainly noticed the difference in the market, and it was clear once the attack started that there would be a sort of impact. I'll be honest, I'm surprised. At least when I think of my – hindsight is always 2020, right? But when I think back to December and January, we were talking about this on Value Investor’s Edge about the impact it would have on the market. But I'm surprised at this point at the level of magnitude we've seen, especially in containerships and duration. And it doesn't seem like it's going to be over anytime soon. That being said, there's a lot of new supply hitting the market, right? I mean, that's undeniable. At what point do you think that that new supply overwhelms even this disruption from the Red Sea?

TL: Yes, that's a good question, J, and it's an easy question to ask. Unfortunately, it's a very difficult question to answer. As you yourself indicated, there's no indication that the disruption to the Red Sea is likely to go away anytime soon. So I don't think any of the industry watchers are factoring such a sort of peaceful resolution of conflict in that area into their models.

So it is very difficult to say when the dynamics will change, but you're right. Over time, more capacity is delivering off the order book. And as a result, inevitably, that is going to lead to a softening of the current dynamics.

However, with that in mind, what we're working very hard to do is lock in additional charters for multi-year periods, so that we have forward visibility on cash flows and as a result, we're not reliant, let's say, in the medium term of – on the continuation of the Red Sea scenario.

But as I say, at the moment, things are very, very good. And as a very general rule, any disruption to the supply chain and to capacity, and here I’m – I have at the back of my mind possible disruptions that may arise on the East Coast if the negotiations with stevedores in the U.S. aren't sort of successfully resolved quite quickly. Any disruption of that nature has a tightening effect on supply, and a tightening effect on supply has a supportive effect on earnings.

George Youroukos: If I may add to what Tom said, J, once we have to remember that there is – where we are focusing is ships below 10,000 and up to 2.5 between 2.5 and 10,000.

Now, as Tom has said in other cases, the order book in this segment is low. It's like I think 10%, 12% more or less. But if we take into account, and we assume that ships that are 25 years and older are scrapped, something that will happen once the Red Sea situation is not there and rates soften, then the net order book, net of this scrapping is minus, I think, 4%.

So the – our segment is going to shrink by 4% the moment that the Red Sea situation is resolved. So yes, we will see an increase of ships because the Red Sea no longer needed to go around the Cape, but at the same time we will see substantial scrapping in this segment that we are in, leading to a reduction into the fleet to the point of minus 4%. So that is also a counterweight on the demand supply curve going forward.

JM: Yeah, that's a great point, George. The focus in the smaller segments certainly looks better from an order book perspective. And then Tom, I understood on your market commentary as well.

Tom, I did want to follow up real quick. I'm glad you mentioned the East Coast potential strikes because that's another thing we've been following closely at Value Investor’s Edge. Can you talk a little bit about the impact of that? Obviously, we don't know if the strike is actually going to happen. We don't know the duration, but let's just say it did happen, and it was a couple of weeks long, what would we see from that?

TL: Yeah, I mean, it's very difficult to put sort of data – hard data around that. But I would observe that a lot of the backing up in the supply chain and the tying up of capacity during the time of COVID was a result of stevedores to a large extent downing tools in ports, not just in the U.S. obviously, but all over the world. And it didn't take very long for capacity to back up outside ports because ships couldn't be serviced, the cargo couldn't be effectively diverted.

So it could be meaningful. And I'll ask you also to turn your mind back to when there was a containership that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a matter of, I think, it was only six or seven days and the knock-on effects in terms of inefficiency through the supply chain. And as a result, the sucking up of excess capacity was meaningful even then over a comparatively short-lived disruption.

So sorry, J, I can't give you data, but directionally I can say that it would be disruptive and disruption is an absorber of capacity and a supporter of earnings.

JM: Yeah, certainly. And I know shipping investors all very fondly remember the old Ever Given. So yeah, that was quite the scenario there. You're right. It took months for that to clear up. And then, of course, in that environment, we also had just effect after effect after effect of global congestion happening.

And it seems like we have increasing congestion. I don't know if it's going to be longer-term or just short-term. In China, they had a lot of weather. It's some port issues there. There's the East Coast strikes potentially upcoming. There's the Red Sea ongoing. So it's not quite the magnitude of 2020, but certainly a lot of potential disruptions going on.

Speaking of that, it seems like the rates in freight have peaked and freight rates seem to be pulling back, not rapidly, they're not crashing, but they're definitely weakening. What do the charter rates look like for ships? Have those peaked as well? Are those falling back a little bit?

TL: I wouldn't say that they've peaked necessarily because, I mean, you've just talked about all of the uncertainty that potentially lies ahead. And if any of that uncertainty crystallizes into disruption, we could see further upward movement in charter rates. But I think it is fair to say that charter rates for the time being are plateauing albeit at elevated levels whether or not they've peaked will - only time will tell.

GY: If I may add, guys, it might – what happens the way the mechanism works is you get rates up to a level that is, let's say, reasonable, and then you start having an extended period on that rate.

So let's say, for example, Panama access, they used to be at – they went up to 32,000, 33,000 34,000, 35,000, one year, then it spill over to two years at 32,000 and then now it's at three years at 33,000 or 34,000.

So what's next? They might for the specific ship I'm discussing, it might turn out that they go for fourth year, or they go for a bit higher charter rate. It depends on the pressure how many ships are out there, how many ships are available to be chartered.

And as charterers tend to fix also more forward, I mean, as the rates go up, in my example, what also happens is first they take the prompt ships, then they take the ships by the end of this year, then they take the ships by the first quarter of next year, then they take the ships for the second quarter of next year and so on and so forth.

So the moment that ships disappear for the next six months of 2025, the first two quarters, then immediately rates even go stronger for ships that are close to the end of the second quarter. So it's a mechanism that is moving ahead.

Just one thing that I want to say, and I'm not trying to be the war analyst. But reading through the news, I read that there is a very serious chance that the Israeli government is going to start a large-scale war towards Hezbollah in order to, according to the Prime Minister of Israel, to bring back the northern civilians who have left their homes because of the Hezbollah and North Israel attacks.

So I read these reports and I’m thinking that we might see the conflict in Israel moving from Gaza to the north area and Lebanon, and not as it has been so far with a few rockets flying, but more of a more sustainable kind of war, which is going to put even more pressure on the market, and it's going to prolong obviously the expectation for the Red Sea disruption and so on so forth. So that could be another element of pushing rates higher if that happen.

JM: Yeah. The tensions have certainly gotten a lot worse, and I've been reading similar things to you, and certainly some of the recent Israeli counterintelligence actions or whatever special forces, whatever you want to call them with the pagers and the phones and yeah, certainly things getting a lot more elevated over there.

I do want to talk about the forward fixture potential for ships. How far in advance are liners willing to sign the vessels forward, and are we seeing appetite? I know you talked about the multi-year options, but are you seeing appetite for two-year, three-year, or four-year charters still?

TL: Yeah. I mean, I would say, J, the situation is exactly as we expressed on our second quarter earnings call. So for the right ships, in other words, mid-sized ships that are well specified, there is appetite from the liner companies to forward fix off, as George was intimating, even 2025 positions and for multi years.

So yes, there is appetite there. And I would also refer you back to the fact that we managed to close an additional $400 plus million of revenues during the first half of this year. And on the back of that, we pointed to continued momentum in that directional bit, limited by the number of ships that we actually have coming open in the market in the near-term. And there I would have to refer people to our public disclosures on charter fixtures and open positions. But we will, of course, provide another update on our 3Q earnings call when the time comes.

JM: You beat me to the punch, Tom, because my next question is a talk us through the next vessels up for renewal. When can we expect to learn more? So it sounds like we’re – you're probably not going to formally update on any charters. I know in the past sometimes you've done a press release if you had a set of charters, but it sounds like we should expect the next update probably early November-ish, is that about right?

TL: That's about right, J. Yes, we used to provide updates on charters when we were rather a smaller company, and they – each charter was more material in nature. But now we provide quarterly updates. You're absolutely right.

JM: Generally speaking, and feel free to answer as you can. I'm not trying to like paint you in a corner or anything, but generally, how many vessels do you think you're going to fix between now and, say, the end of this year? Are we talking? Is it maybe four or five, just the ones that are near-term upcoming, or is there a potential to have maybe like a dozen or more if we do forward fixtures?

TL: J, with apologies, yeah, I won't be drawn any further on that than I've already pointed to. I would say momentum is positive, and our expectations are exactly in line as we presented on our 2Q call.

JM: All right, Tom. Well, I'll pivot a little bit to capital allocation and balance sheet and stuff like that, and some of these questions might be good for Tassos as well. But let's start with, I think, what folks in the market focus on the most, I would say, the most is the dividend and you did a slight raise to the dividend. The wording was a little bit interesting. It wasn't a special dividend, but it was like, this is due to strong market conditions sort of wording.

The markets have gotten even stronger yet, right? I mean, things are very strong right now. Is there a potential for any sort of additional further increases in that manner, or should we expect things to just stay as they are regardless?

TL: J, yeah, the word that we used was supplemental dividend, and it was, in fact, a 20% increase on the previous base dividend. So we're now paying an annualized dividend of $1.80 per common share, which at today's stock price is roughly a 7.5% dividend yield.

Now, everything about our business model is designed to minimize risk and maximize forward visibility on cash flows and contract cover. So clearly, we thought very hard before implementing the supplemental dividend. First of all, we don't think there's any value in introducing one-time special dividends, which is why we categorized it as a supplemental dividend, layered on top of what we consider to be our sustainable dividend. The reason we introduced it is because we were surprised to the upside by the amount of additional contract cover and contract cash flows we were putting in place and we wanted to share some of those benefits with our shareholders by way of the dividend.

But our capital allocation in general is super disciplined. It's also adjusted for risk as well as returns. So we will pivot between the various alternate capital allocation strands, meaning delevering, dividends, share buybacks, and vessel acquisitions, depending upon the circumstances and depending upon where we see value as being most accretive at any point in time in terms of helping to build long-term value for shareholders in the business.

JM: And certainly makes sense, Tom, and supplemental, of course, meaning that it's meant to last, but it's still a factor of market conditions. I do have to ask, I'm not trying to be rude or difficult or anything, but why even go with the supplemental on that? Why not just raise the dividend?

TL: Again, I would say, that's a factor of caution on our side. We think it's extremely important for us to clearly articulate what we're going to do and then do it. And we want to make sure that we frame everything we do in the most realistic terms possible.

So clearly, we didn't switch on the supplemental dividend without the expectation of keeping it in place for a decent period of time. But you know better than anyone, J, this is a super cyclical and volatile business. So we manage risk and we try to capture value creation.

So I wouldn't read anymore into it than that. And I would also mention, obviously, that a 7.5% dividend yield, particularly at a time when central banks are beginning to trim base rates, is something which, we believe, should become increasingly attractive to investors. That's the hope in any case.

JM: Yeah. I mean, investors certainly cannot complain about a 20% dividend increase and the operational results have been very strong and the market is quite strong. Just looking at the stock price, it has pulled back. I mean, significantly, it's pulled back basically 20% from the peaks of this year.

When you look at the locked-in charter revenues that you have, when you look at like a discounted cash flow model, or you just look at the EBITDA in the backlog or you look at adjusted NAV. There's a lot of different ways to look at the valuation of the company, but no matter which way you carve it up, the company is quite cheap again, right?

You got to a point maybe around 30, where it wasn't as cheap, but now at 24, 20% pullback, is there any interest in resuming the repurchases? I know you kind of paused and took the foot off the gas once you got above 20.

TL: J, again, I would say, that share buybacks are always on our radar, along with the various other tools in the capital allocation toolbox. And we'll take a decision at any particular point in time and provide updates on our quarterly earnings calls. But buybacks are always on our radar. And as you know, I think in aggregate, we've spent roughly $57 million over the course of the last three years or so on buybacks because we thought that there was value to be had there. So it's on our radar and we will always keep it under consideration.

JM: Yeah, let's see. I didn't love them at 30 and of course, you didn't do any – you didn't hardly do any above 20, but I didn't love them at 30 with the valuations a couple of months ago, but at $24 today, it certainly looks like a good value. So hopefully in November, we'll see some repurchases, but we'll wait and see. We'll tune in here in about six weeks or so.

I do want to ask about the preferred equity. You've had this in your balance sheet for a long time. It made sense at the time, especially in the higher-rate environment, right? Because this is basically even below unsecured debt, right? And it's a higher rate, but considering there's no covenants and there's a lot of flexibility, it certainly made sense.

But with rates now falling, you have large cash balances, you have free cash flow incoming at a very strong clip. Is there any thoughts on that preferred equity? Where does it fit today?

Tassos Psaropoulos: Hi, J, this is Tassos. Reality is that preferred equity has been very useful to us and it's a quite unique instrument that it's very rare to find nowadays. It's very useful to us. We always, as Tom actually mentioned, we consider the capital allocation on everything, but it has been useful.

We want to retain the optionality of having them. Now redeeming some of that or keeping all of that is something that we always consider, but definitely as an instrument something that it was quite useful this year. And we want to continue to have, especially with the fact that it is perpetual, no covenant and quite cheap, regardless of where the market was the previous years.

TL: Yeah, I would add to that, J, that our fleet is aging. We are – we do have cash cows, and we're milking those cows as vigorously as possible, but the fleet is aging. And over time, it becomes less straightforward to put plain vanilla debt against older ships.

So having some perpetual preferred in our capital stack is tremendously useful. And as Tassos says, it's rather unusual in nature in terms of its covenant light structure and it's not so easy to place from scratch. So we've got a perpetual preferred ATM, which we can choose to tap if acquisitions or other elements merit it, but we like it in our capital structure.

One thing I would say is that we have been focusing, as always, on reducing our overall cost of capital. And unfortunately, we didn't manage to get this done in time for our 2Q earnings report. But by the middle of August, Tassos and his team had managed to refinance $300 million of senior secured debt, which reduced our weighted average cost of debt from around 4.6% to just under 4% and push the weighted average maturity of debt out from 2.6 to 4.2 years. So we are constantly trying to fine tune our capital structure to the benefit of shareholders.

JM: It's an interesting instrument. I mean, it trades today. Well, the market is closed right now, but the last traded almost $27 a share. Of course, the interest rate on that is roughly below 8% on a perpetual basis.

When you compare the interest rate there at 8% on the preferred to the free cash flow yield or the EBITDA multiple, whatever you want to compare it to, to the common shares, there's a massive gap there. Any thoughts on potential arbitrage? I mean, you mentioned the ATM potential on the preferred. Obviously, you have a repurchase on the common. Any thoughts there?

TL: This is a question, I think, you've posed in the past, J, reasonably enough, and our position is unchanged in that we like the optionality of this paper in the context of perhaps raising more to fund acquisitions of cash generating assets. But we're not particularly excited about using it as I realize it's not a 100% leverage, but it's crazy leverage.

So we're not too keen on the idea of levering up with that in order to buy back shares, although I know the business case or the business school case in favor of such a transaction.

JM: The last year, early, it's been like over a year now, you did a block deal for a chunk of older ships that it was kind of like a three-part deal, right? There was initial contract, then there was a second part of that, and then there was an option at the end of that three-part series. It's pretty accretive the way it lined up, right? There's depending on which options would be exercised, at what point, all that kind of stuff.

Is there – in previous discussions, it sounded like there might be other block deals available like that. Are those still available? I mean, it's been basically 18 months now since the last block deal.

GY: Yes, there is, of course. But what we're proud of is that we are very disciplined. So we only do deals when they are meeting our very strict investment criteria. So we have looked and we are looking, as we speak, on other transactions, similar block deals of similar nature.

But as the market goes up, the expectation of sellers on the residual value risk that we should take at the end of the existing charters that when we buy ships with the lease together, sale and lease back deals, might not meet our expectations of residual value in a scenario, a stress test scenario because we always stress test our decisions.

So we simply do not go for the – we do not buy cash flows, we buy cash cows. The difference between the two is that cash flow you buy it and when it finishes then you're left with a residual value, a ship at the book value, let's call it, which we want to be happy that this residual value, this book value at the end will give us a cash cow that will be able to generate on the next charter great results and so on and so forth.

So many companies, many of our competitors and I'm not saying necessarily container companies, but generally companies that do sale and lease backs, they focus on the cash flow and not so much on the end result of the cash flow. Once the cash flow is over, what's the residual value? We are razor focused on not buying a cash flow and creating, distracting value after the cash flow.

So we are very careful on making decisions and that's why we haven't done anything yet. But we feel that there's going to be plenty of such opportunities going forward, which we will be able to execute, especially when the market changes, but also in this market we're looking at some transactions currently and we always look.

JM: Yeah, it certainly seems like this is the kind of transaction you want to do when everybody is pessimistic. And I think last May of 2023, when you did this transaction, the market sentiment was very poor, right? So you got a pretty good multiple on those and they were pretty – the risk – the tail risk, right, after the initial contract was very low, those had a 24-month contract, right, and they have a 12-month option.

So the 24-month contract is going to end here in, I think, May or April of 2025. When does that option period come into play?

TL: That's a good question. I would have to go back and check the details, J. Apologies. But you've encapsulated things, I think, very elegantly that you have to hold your nerve in a cyclical industry such as ours and make acquisitions on a very measured basis when sentiment within the industry is on the downside. And that is how we have tended to do most of our deals.

So it is always a question of remaining disciplined and holding our nerve. And these sorts of transactions are the ones that ideally we focus upon when available.

JM: If you were going to do additional deals, would we expect similar sort of middle-aged to older assets with this kind of structure? Or are you looking maybe at more modern secondhand deals or newbuilds? What's on the table in terms of fleet renewal or growth?

TL: Well, we're not sort of dogmatic on that front. So we would look at each prospective acquisition on its own merits. And if we can get ourselves comfortable with the risk return mix, then we'll do it. And if we can't, we won't.

JM: Talk a little bit, if you can, about the newbuild prospect today. I mean, deliveries are probably 2028 at this point, maybe the very tail end of 2027. Is there anything on the newbuild front that looks attractive or is that a market you're staying completely away from?

TL: We're not staying away completely from any market. And again, and I'm sorry, I don't mean to be elusive in this response, J, but we will look at every potential transaction on its own merits and decide whether or not to chase it and invest or not once again on its own merits. So we're not closing the door on anything at the moment, but the risk and return metrics have to work?

GY: If I may add to that, J, whether it's a newbuilding or a secondhand, middle-aged or older age or younger age, it doesn't matter to us. They're all the same metrics. It has to be at the right price. So now if we talk about sale and leasebacks, then we could buy – we could order a newbuilding today on the back of a charter, then it's not really, we're not taking any market risk, we’re not – it's a calculated transaction.

So we look at the numbers. If the numbers make – meet our criteria, then we would do it. Now, where the risk is waiting for is doing a speculative newbuild order. We have done that, I mean, I have done that prior to the merger, such deals in the past, we ordered, like 10 newbuildings speculatively, but we ordered them at a very low point in the market, so very cheaply, and they turned out to be great deals.

So I could be – I could answer today that we would not order speculatively a newbuilding in today's prices because we feel that they are quite high. So we wouldn't do that. But if there was a deal where the newbuilding comes with a charter, or we could get a charter and so on and so forth, then it's a different story.

Then it's not that we don't look at it as a risky newbuilding, then it's a deal that we have. It meets our criteria, whether it's brand-new or secondhand or whatsoever. We don't have any fixation about a newbuilding versus secondhand ship. We like them equally, as long as they make sense economically.

JM: And the flip side of that coin, of course, is fleet divestitures. Whether it's sales, obviously would not be demolitions in today's market, the market is quite strong, but you have a lot of older ships, I mean, quite old, over 20. Is there any appetite for fleet divestitures at this point from some of those older ships?

TL: Well, all of these older ships are – these are the cash cows. These are the assets that are throwing off a lot of cash. And an observation I would make is this, if you see liner companies as the principal purchasers of secondhand ships in the market, it tends to imply that they see that it's cheaper for them to own the assets than it is for them to charter in the assets.

So when liner companies are buying, it's a fairly strong signal to owners like us to hold and to charter and to continue to milk those assets for additional cash. Having said that, if we're presented with a purchase offer, clearly, we assess the comparative merits of selling a ship with the merits of holding on to that ship from a fairly sort of clear-eyed perspective. So, so far in any case, we haven't sold any ships during this cycle because it's been more economically attractive to us as owners to hold on to them and to charter them.

GY: And if I may add, in containers, you really make the profits by running the ship to the end, to the scrap. That's generally the rule in containers. The container assets, you don't make a lot of money by buying and selling, you make a lot more money by operating.

Other assets like tankers or bulkers, depending on when you bought and when you sold, it could be that you make more money by selling the asset rather than by operating, simply because the material difference between these assets is that in containers, once the market is strong, you can lock-in two, three, five years of the good market. In the other sectors, dry and tanker, you – at best in dry, you can employ a couple of years maximum and the norm is a year, and in tankers, maybe two, sometimes three.

So you can't capture the good market. So the only way to capture a good market in the other sectors is by selling the asset and realizing the good market at that point. While in containers, when you have a strong market, you can realize the strong market by leasing the asset for many years and still keeping the cow to milk later on further. That's the material difference between containers and other types of ships.

JM: Yeah, going with the cow analogy, I worked on a dairy farm in my younger years and, of course, it's very rare to have a such a long tail – a long life on the old cow. So congratulations on being in that position, where you have these 23-year, 24-year-old ships which are still quite profitable. So it's a great position to be in for you.

You did mention earlier that when you're looking at the order book and you're looking at vessels over 25, which you said, at some point, the vessels at 25 are going to be obsolete, right? Once the market turns, you have 15 ships, which will be 25 years old by 2026. So it's quite a high number of ships. There are heavier ships or older ships, lots of demolition tonnage or capacity there. Is the general expectation, I mean, obviously, we got to look at the market, we got to look at the rates, but is the general expectation that those 15 ships will be probably demolished in a couple of years?

TL: Not necessarily, J. I mean, you're absolutely right in caveating your own comment with the fact that we'd have to see where the market sits at that point in time, because going back to George's point, the lion's share of the ordering activity has actually been in the larger sizes, which means that the midsize and smaller tonnage, if the market does indeed remain tight, will still be in demand.

And while George said that if you were to perform this exercise of netting out every single ship from the existing fleet when it hits 25 years old against the order book for those corresponding ships under 10,000 TEU, you would get net negative fleet growth of 4.2%. Clearly, that is an academic exercise and it's rather more nuanced than that. And what tends to happen is that the older lower specified ships get scrapped out first whereas the older well specified ships can retain their commercial utility for longer.

So it's a very good safety valve if indeed there is a rapid normalization on the demand front of the market. But nevertheless, I wouldn't say that our base case is to scrap out 25-year-old ships from our own fleet, which are all highly specified over the course of the next two years. Everything will be driven by the market and everything will be driven by the economics of does it make sense to invest in extending the life of those vessels or does it make more sense to divest them?

JM: In previous discussions, again, it's been about a year since we last talked, but we mentioned how there's potential to do some environmental economic efficiency upgrades on some of these older vessels, some of that in partnership with your charterers. Can you talk about some of the progress you've had on that front? Has there been any notable deals there?

TL: Yeah, absolutely. We're making very good progress on that front. And our decarbonization strategy sits on really four pillars. The first is energy saving upgrades to the vessel, so retrofits. The second is capturing high frequency operating data from our ships and sharing that with the charterers in order to collaborate on operating the ships much more efficiently and saving them money because a more efficient ship means less fuel burn for the charterer and it's the charterers who actually pay for the fuel.

The third front is making sure that all of our ships are compatible for the burning of low carbon biofuels. And then the fourth strand, which is a little bit more strategic rather than tactical, is focusing on carbon capture to once again extend the lifetime of existing vessels.

And I would say that we're making excellent progress on the first three of those pillars. And the more progress that we make because it is pretty much, by definition, done in collaboration with the charterers themselves, the more sticky it makes the charters and the stronger the relationships.

And that's another thing, J, which you probably know is that the containership owning side of the industry is still tremendously fragmented. There are lots of small sort of owners of one, two, three, four, five ships out in the market. And it is much more challenging, as you may imagine, to be system relevant for the liner operators if you're a very small owner who is perhaps unable to bring the sophistication to upgrading their ships, capturing high frequency data, sharing that high frequency data, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, to the table than if you are a comparatively large operator, such as Global Ship Lease.

So again, we see not only a decarbonization benefit, but a strong economic and commercial benefit in continuing to progress these plans and they're progressing very well.

JM: All right. Well, I look forward to more updates in November. The more, if you can include a couple of slides on some of the deals you've done there or illustrating some of the technology. And I know you've had that in the past. Primarily, it's just been a number of CapEx, right? But tying that to a charter or something like that, it would be really helpful for investors to be able to see that.

I do want, as we're wrapping up here, I'd…

TL: The challenge, right – the challenge there, J, is that the – but because all of this is done in collaboration with the charterers, we have to be a little bit careful about the information we put out there because it could actually backfire on us commercially. So we do try to be as open as we can with investors without prejudicing ourselves commercially, but point taken nevertheless.

JM: Certainly. Well, as we're starting to wrap up here, I do want to take just the last question or two to talk about the risk factors of the market. Certainly, the dynamics. I mean, historically leases, lessor companies have made up 40% to 50% of the global fleet with most of the liners. You have the extreme examples, right, with the companies like ZIM, where 90% to 95% of their fleet is leased and you have some companies where the ownership ratio is higher.

Obviously, in the last couple of years, with all the newbuilds and the liners flushed with cash, they've decided a lot of them to order the ships themselves. And George mentioned how they see that as a cheaper option at some points, especially on the speculative side. Right now, I think the newbuild – the order book is about 80% owned and about 20% leased. Does that pose a threat to the future business model here?

TL: No, I would say. I think the liner operators themselves look at strategic assets that they want long-term in their networks. And with those assets, particularly for those lines that are more serious and more advanced in their decarbonization plans and are looking to deploy the next generation of fuel and propulsion technologies, there it's necessary in many ways for them to own the assets in order to control the specification of those assets and where they're traded. Because if you're switching to a new fuel, you need to be sure not only that you can burn that fuel, you can also procure that fuel on the trade lanes where you're deploying the assets. So I would say there's a practical consideration there.

The second is that, as you sort of intimated, the lines themselves are tremendously cash-rich at the moment. And particularly, if they're going for newbuildings with long-term leases versus newbuildings owned by them, it's a cost of capital game, primarily. And that's not a game that we're really sort of traditionally involved in.

And then the third consideration is lines want capacity to be able to flex up when demand is increasing and flex down their fleet capacity when demand is decreasing. So they will always have a need for tactical tonnage, which tends to be midsize and smaller tonnage, the tonnage that we're focused upon as GSL, that they will need not only from a finance perspective, but also particularly from an operational and capacity flexing perspective. So no, I would say, we're comfortable that there will be demand going forward.

JM: There seems to be a pretty big disconnect in sentiment and forward market expectations here, because if we look at a stock like ZIM trading at a very low multiple to current cash flows, there's a lot of risk embedded in the market. The expectation is that, I always say broad consensus expectation is that 2025 through ‘26, ‘27, maybe even 2028 is going to be a very difficult time in the containership market. You can just look at your own stock, for instance, right? It's pulled back 20% from the peaks. Sentiment. in the stock market is very poor for most containership stuff.

However, at the same time, almost every day, well, every week at least, we see new charters being signed for multi years. We see multiple newbuild deals still getting added to the order book. The liners seem to be expecting something different than the stock market is pricing in. Can you talk about the disconnect? What is it perhaps that the liners are seeing that makes them a little bit more optimistic?

TL: Yeah, that's a very difficult one because you're right in identifying this apparent paradox. I suppose my first answer is that shipping is not a team game. So if you have a leading liner company that has played their cards very, very cleverly and expanded their capacity aggressively, there is a need for other lines to play catch up.

So there's always going to be jockeying for position, unfortunately. There is a realignment of the various mega-reliances that is taking place at the moment that may introduce additional inefficiencies. And everyone is trying to work out how to decarbonize themselves going forward. And the big bets are being placed on the table primarily by the liner companies in that respect and primarily for the big ships, by which I mean the 10,000 and up TEU vessels.

So I think it's a mistake really to ever look at the order book as a sort of homogenous whole. And you've really got to break it down into its components and try to understand what's driving the decisions in each of those component segments. Sorry, not a very elegant answer, J, but it's the best that I can conjure up at the moment. I don't know if either George or Tassos can add.

GY: Yes, if I may add, J, the more orders by the liner companies, the more block deals will come towards us later on, because that we have seen over the past 20 years is happening.

When the liner companies order ships, then when they take delivery of these ships, they sell with lease backs some of their older assets, middle-aged assets, and they move forward because they need to switch their fleet, let's say, into the younger ships that they get, but they still want to retain for a part-time the existing ships. They don't want them to get out of their balance sheet, out of their control. And hence that's where we come and we do deals. We've been doing deals like that over the past 20, 25 years.

So that order book is going to translate into deals – block deals later in the years to come. The other thing is that I think that liner companies also, this ESG thing is – the calculation is a pooling calculation.

So what this means is that when you have a liner company like Maersk, I'll take this example, which is the extreme example, these ammonia ships that they ordered, now they don't order anymore because ammonia is not available, but they – when they order these ammonia ships and hopefully they have secured themselves ammonia – enough ammonia for these ships, these ships have zero emissions if the ammonia is green, of course.

Now what happens is why does it matter for these guys to have 15 ships that have zero emissions when they have another 385 ships that have emissions. The way it works is that you add the emissions of the whole fleet, these 400 ships, and out of these 400 ships, 15 are going to have zero, the others are going to have 100. So the average of the whole fleet comes down to the level that is what is needed with the regulations going forward.

So the same goes for dual fuel LNG. When we – when you hear a dual fuel ship LNG, it does not mean that the ship is 365 days a year operating on LNG. It means that the charterer will choose to operate LNG maybe 30, 60 days and bring down the average of the year by using 60 days LNG, which is, yes, let’s say, 20% less CO2 emittance than fossil fuel, and get a good average over the year of, let’s say, I don’t know 15% or something or 10% or something.

So it is a matter of pooling, which plays a role and makes these orders for the liner companies not the obvious that we would expect. I mean, why do you order ships if you're afraid you're not going to have a lot of business for them? They might be ordering ships to pull down their emissions and meet the criteria that their clients are imposing. There are clients out there, such as IKEA, such as Walmart, et cetera, who demand for a liner company to have a specific CO2 goal achieved in order for them to give them their boxes. Otherwise, they simply won't give them, and these are huge clients.

JM: Yeah, certainly a lot of other metrics behind the scenes, whether it's the liner companies trying to stay competitive on scale or whether there's ESG metrics. There's certainly other things going on besides market rates because if it was just market rates, you would expect zero newbuilds right at this point. So there's definitely a disconnect.

TL: That’s right.

JM: One other question…

TL: Sorry, J, just a very quick corrective. Rather than ammonia, read methanol, but everything else that, yeah, yeah. So just a small corrective there. It's methanol – green methanol, not ammonia.

GY: Yeah, I made a mistake.

JM: Sure. No, all good. I mean, either way, procuring the bunker supplies for green methanol, probably more positive than ammonia, which isn't really even out there yet, but either way, that's very speculative to expect to have that bunker network available.

I know there's been similar concerns about the LNG bunker network. That has went forward fairly well so far, but LNG is a much more simple fuel and the technology and much more readily available, right, so this is a much more complex procurement of the bunker supplies.

One question I wanted to ask before we wrap up here, you talked about how the order book is bifurcated, right, below 10,000 TEUs, the order book is actually quite modest, quite small. And when you compare it to the age of the fleet, you could even make the argument that the order book is tiny to almost non-existent.

At the same time, the order book for large ships is massive, and the large ships are quite young. And I know you use this argument bullishly, right? For GSL, you say, hey, we're in the small segments, the order book is not bad. But what's the risk? I mean, if cascading, I mean, if the large ships have a terrible market, what does that leave on the table for the small ships?

TL: Yeah. Cascading or upsizing has been a fact of life in container shipping since its very – inception, so that's nothing new. But what I would say is that you need to size the ship to the trade. So in other words, if you're moving only a certain number of boxes between ports A and B, you want to size the ship to be well utilized within that trade. Otherwise, there's no economic benefits to deploying a larger vessel there.

So it's a little bit like the calculus when trying to figure out what size aircraft to put on the shuttle between New York and Boston. You're not going to put an A380 on that trade simply because you wouldn't have the passengers to fill it if you were providing the service with the frequency that your passengers, the clients actually needed.

So we don't see that cascading as an existential threat. And curiously actually, if we look back at a time when there was a sudden unexpected overreach of capacity in the market, which is going back to the second quarter of 2020 when the whole world was in a panic over the impact of COVID, what we actually saw there was a reverse cascade.

So in other words, the liner companies, in order to try to maintain pricing tension within the freight markets, actually blanked the sailings of their larger vessels and replaced those larger vessels with mid-sized vessels. So they actually downsized vessel capacity to maintain pricing tension in their own freight markets.

So cascading can move both ways. And what we like is the fact that our ships, which are between 2,000 TEU at the bottom end and 11,000 TEU at the top end can be cascaded in both directions. So if you look at the global fleet by number of vessels, the last time I looked at this, roughly 40%, again, not by capacity, but by number of ships, is actually below 2,000 TEU.

So there's plenty of buffer at the bottom end of our fleet for us to cascade into other trades. And for our mid-sized vessels, they can cascade in both directions, both up and down.

JM: All right. So we have the bullish spin, of course, on the cascading effects. We'll see what happens. Obviously, as we mentioned earlier, there's certainly a disconnect between market sentiment, stock pricing, and what you guys are seeing with the liners, seeing what the actual rates are. I mean, the charter rates, we're seeing two- and three-year charters signed recently at quite healthy rates. So there's definitely a disconnect ongoing.

So last question here, gentlemen, I know we've went a little long. I appreciate your time this morning. There's a lot of containership stocks in the market, several lessor companies. Why should investors prioritize or consider GSL over some of your peers?

TL: Sure. Look, I mean, I think there's room in the market for different business models. So I would urge investors to judge us on our track record, but I would highlight the fact that if you look over the course of the last five years, our total shareholder returns, according to FactSet, were 360%.

We have a dividend of 7.5%, the dividend yield on the basis of the current stock. We've worked very hard to make sure that our shares are highly liquid to allow people to come into the stock when they like it at the point in the cycle and they like the story and also to exit and take profits when they wish. And I think we're the only publicly listed containership lessor of any size that is pure play.

So we're focused 100% on containerships. And within that we're very much focused upon the mid-sized and smaller containership segments where we believe for some of the reasons that we've discussed on this call that the dynamics are most favorable.

GY: And if I may say, our business model is a little bit different from our other peers, which by the way, I have to say that in the container industry, all the peers are first class. So we're glad that we are in a sector that the investors wouldn't have something negative to say about any of our peers, which is very positive for us. That doesn't happen for other sectors.

So we have a different strategy from our peers, which is healthy, so investors can put their money in all of us for different reasons. So that is also, I think, one of the reasons why they would choose us at the point than somebody else because of the strategy that they would pick.

JM: Yeah. Well, thank you very much, George and Tom and Tassos, for joining this morning. Certainly, a very helpful and informative call for all of us.

TL: A pleasure. Thank you very much for having us on, J.

TP: Thank you, J.

GY: Thank you.

JM: This concludes another exclusive interview at Value Investor’s Edge Live recorded on the morning of September 19, 2024 at about 8 AM Eastern Time. As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have no current position in GSL. However, if you're listening to a recording or reading a transcript at a later date, please be advised those positions may have been updated.

