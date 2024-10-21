Weekly Bund Yield And Euro Forecast, Oct. 18, 2024: Peak Forward Rates Up 0.29%

Donald van Deventer
Summary

  • The 2-year/10-year Bund spread closed the week at a positive 8.0 basis points, up from 2.7 basis points last week.
  • As a result, today’s simulation shows that the probability of a return to negative spreads in the 91-day period ending April 18, 2025, is 19.4%, compared to 22.1% in the prior week.
  • The most likely one percent range for the 3-month yield in ten years is unchanged: zero to 1%. The most likely one percent range for the 10-year yield ten years forward has moved up to 2% to 3% recently.
  • The simulation with U.S. Treasuries shows a Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate at a median value of 1.0525 and a standard deviation of 0.0551 one year forward.
  • The same simulation is used to price short and long-dated foreign exchange options on the Euro versus the U.S. dollar at a strike price of 1.09.
Author’s Note

This simulation has been done jointly with a U.S. Treasury yield simulation in a way that reflects the correlation among the 12 factors driving yields in each country. For more on the companion

Donald van Deventer
Dr. Donald R. van Deventer has been in the risk management business since completing his Ph.D. in Business Economics at Harvard University in 1977. He founded the Kamakura Corporation in 1990 after 13 years with two of the 10 largest banks in the US and a stint as investment banker in Tokyo. He joined SAS Institute Inc. as co-head, of the Center for Applied Quantitative Finance in 2022 when SAS acquired Kamakura Corporation. At the time Kamakura was acquired by SAS, Kamakura's institutional clients had total assets or assets under management of 48 trillion dollars.

He leads the investing group Corporate Bond Investor to bring Kamakura's state-of-the-art risk analytics to individual investors. The analytical processes underlying the Corporate Bond Investor are identical to those provided to institutional investors by SAS Institute Inc. He also provides a daily ranking of corporate bonds by best risk-adjusted return. His investing group is currently the only one on Seeking Alpha to focus exclusively on corporate bonds.

