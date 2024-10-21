ZIM Integrated: A Buy Ahead Of Anticipated Stellar Q3 Results Next Month

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • On Monday, leading liner company A.P. Moller-Maersk, or “Maersk” reported strong preliminary Q3 results and raised full-year guidance for the fourth time in less than six months.
  • The news bodes well for smaller competitor ZIM Integrated Shipping Services or “ZIM” particularly given ZIM's higher spot market exposure and less impact from the provision of lower-margin services.
  • As a result, I would expect ZIM to report stellar third quarter results and raise full-year guidance materially next month.
  • With the company usually distributing 30% of net income to common shareholders, ZIM's Q3 dividend could exceed $3 per share.
  • With an anticipated very strong Q3/2024 report, including a sizeable dividend announcement ahead, I would expect the company's shares to mark new 52-week highs very soon. Consequently, I am reiterating my “Buy” rating on the stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

ZIM Mount Everest

Daniel Wright

Note:

I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. or "ZIM" (NYSE:ZIM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Persistent Red Sea disruptions in combination with an earlier start

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
18.73K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News