In my last coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), I allocated a Buy rating based on strong expectations for the company's growth in 2025. Since then, it has declined by approximately 6.5% in price.
Super Micro Computer Q1 Preview: Strength And Value Amid DOJ Risk
Summary
- Super Micro Computer is reasonably valued at the moment, and given the robust — albeit lower — financial growth it is likely to deliver in 2025, I consider it a Buy.
- My comparative analysis shows that Super Micro Computer currently holds less valuation risk than companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and Dell.
- Investors should be cautious regarding the company's run-in with the DOJ, as this could open up medium-term challenges.
- The near-term future looks bright for Super Micro Computer stock, as my base-case price target indicates a 90% upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.