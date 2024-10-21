Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 21, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Georgia Lo - IR

Chang Liu - President & CEO

Heng Chen - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Nicholas Moutafakis - KBW

Adam Butler - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Cathay General Bancorp's Third Quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Rocco, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay at www. cathaygeneralbancorp.com.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Georgia Lo, Investor Relations of Cathay General Bancorp.

Georgia Lo

Thank you, Rocco, and good afternoon. Here to discuss the financial results today are Mr. Chang Liu, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Heng Chen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we wish to remind you that the speakers on this call may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning future results and events and that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties are further described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, at Item 1A in particular, and in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time. As such, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which