I recommended Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) to SA readers in May. Over the last five months, shares have nearly doubled on the back of strong operating results and general market momentum. Since shares have now surpassed my initial price target ($100), I am
Climb Global Solutions: After Doubling In 6 Months, Future Growth Mostly Priced In
Summary
- Climb Global Solutions' Q2 results exceeded expectations, with 20% adjusted gross billings growth and 13% net sales growth, driven by strong performance across verticals and geographies.
- CLMB's operating leverage led to a 100% increase in EPS and 48% growth in adjusted EBITDA, surpassing initial forecasts.
- I forecast revenue and earnings for the next two years based on continued top-line growth, operating leverage, and further M&A.
- Since May, shares have become more expensive and somewhat less attractive. I am downgrading the shares to HOLD and waiting to see Q3 results.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.