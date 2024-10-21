XLP: Weak Growth Profile And Expensive Valuation

Summary

  • XLP offers resilience in economic recessions with a low beta ratio of 0.58, providing better downside protection than the broader market.
  • Despite its stability, XLP has a weak growth profile, with mid- to low-single digit revenue growth expected through 2026.
  • Receding inflation should improve profit margins and lead to higher earnings growth rates of 6.2% and 7.9% in 2025 and 2026.
  • XLP's current forward P/E ratio of 21.3x is expensive, and its long-term earnings growth rate is declining, making it unattractive now.

Introduction

We wrote last an article on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) back in April 2020. It was during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. At that time, we pointed out that XLP's portfolio of consumer staples

I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

