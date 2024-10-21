ASML: Investors Have Been Served A Proof Point Of Feeble Demand
Summary
- Q3 2024 results showed notable growth YoY but fell short of expectations, with weak guidance adding to the negativity.
- ASML's revised 2025 sales guidance and reduced EUV and DUV orders highlight ongoing challenges and geopolitical tensions.
- Despite a challenging backdrop, ASML shares trade at a premium, making the upcoming Capital Markets Day crucial for future outlook.
- I remain "Hold" rated on ASML due to weak semiconductor equipment demand, overcapacity, and customer CAPEX cuts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
