TSLY: A Look At The Pros And Cons Of This Option Income ETF
Summary
- YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF offers a high yield of 124% by trading options on Tesla stock, but carries risks in volatile markets.
- TSLY's strategy involves writing covered calls and credit call spreads on TSLA, complemented by investments in short-term U.S. Treasuries.
- Despite high distribution yields, TSLY has delivered a negative ROI of -14% since inception, underperforming TSLA's 13% ROI.
- Given TSLA's current "hold" rating and high volatility, it's prudent to wait before investing in TSLY despite its attractive income distributions.
