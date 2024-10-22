MLPA: Pipeline Income For The Yield Hungry Energy Investor
Summary
- The Global X MLP ETF holds 20 midstream companies and offers a 7.4% yield, providing attractive income compared to the U.S. 10-year Treasury (4.13%).
- Energy MLPs focus on midstream pipeline and storage assets with fee-for-service contracts, offering less volatile and tax-advantaged income.
- The MLPA ETF does not issue a K-1 tax form, so investors are at least getting some tax-prep relief in return for the relatively stiff 0.45% expense fee.
- MLPA ETF's top-10 holdings show moderate diversification, with ~50% of the fund allocated to four companies, led by Energy Transfer at 14.2%.
