Cameco: My Stock Pick For This Decade, Here Is My Half-Decade Report
Summary
- I chose Cameco as my top stock pick for the decade in January 2020, and its stock price has been up by about 560% since then.
- CCJ stock has surged over 100% in the past year, but its valuation now outpaces its solid revenue and earnings growth prospects.
- The Company's production and revenue growth are robust, but its forward P/E ratio of over 90 is hard to justify without significant future uranium price increases.
- I plan to actively trade CCJ, taking profits as it reaches new all-time highs and buying dips.
- While I expect the bull run in the uranium market to continue this decade and beyond, Cameco is unlikely to replicate its phenomenal stock price performance we saw in the first half of this decade.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.