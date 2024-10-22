I've been writing at Seeking Alpha for a bit more than 2 years. My most popular article on the platform during my first year was about a topic I never in my wildest dreams expected to be that
SHV: 18 Months Later, Still A Strong Buy
Summary
- SHV still offers a return in the mid-4% range, making it a core part of my conservative, all-ETF portfolio for nearly 2 years.
- T-bills, particularly SHV, provide a stable income source and buffer against market volatility, outperforming long-term bond ETFs like TLT in recent years.
- My 2-ETF model, emphasizing T-bills, has consistently outperformed traditional stock-bond mixes, avoiding significant drawdowns while offering a "free look" at market developments.
- SHV remains a "strong buy" for its yield and stability, crucial for conservative portfolios, especially in today's uncertain market environment.
