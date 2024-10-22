The gold price is up 32% year to date in 2024, from under $2,000 in February to record highs around $2,720 currently. That is a $700 increase per ounce of gold. If we go back a bit further to the November 2022 low around $1,600, the
Gold Soaring To Record Highs At $2,720 Is A Warning Shot
Summary
- I believe this bull run is just getting started and is likely to last a few more years at a minimum.
