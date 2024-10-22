It has been quite some time since I last analyzed the short-term Treasury market. The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is straightforward as it simply owns short-duration Treasury bills, which effectively provide a cash-like return. Cash has
Stashing Cash: BIL Has Competition Amid Fed Cuts (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I have a hold rating on BIL due to balanced risks with richly priced US large-cap stocks and short-term Treasury bills yielding above 3.5%.
- BIL offers exposure to short-duration Treasury bills, providing a cash-like return with low volatility and essentially zero default risk.
- BOXX ETF is a viable alternative to BIL for those with significant cash holdings in taxable accounts, offering tax advantages and similar returns.
- Despite higher cash rates forecasted through mid-2025, there are opportunities in short-term Treasurys, but investors should consider alternatives like BOXX.
