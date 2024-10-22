Troubles are coming to the Chinese economy not as single spies but as battalions. Those troubles are now casting a dark cloud over the economic growth prospects for the world's second-largest economy and until recently, the world's main engine of
Gathering Clouds Over The Chinese Economy
Summary
- China's economic troubles, including a housing market collapse and high household debt, threaten a Japanese-style lost economic decade.
- President Xi's erratic economic policies and heavy-handed approach to high-tech industries have eroded foreign confidence and investment.
- The U.S. and Europe are united against China's manufacturing overcapacity, with potential tariffs exacerbating China's economic woes.
- Despite these challenges, China's economic slowdown could provide global inflation relief through lower commodity and oil prices.
