Meta: Another Earnings Beat Can Rapidly Change The Sentiment
Summary
- Among the big tech companies, Meta stock has significantly outperformed since the last earnings due to a better monetization path for its AI investment.
- This outperformance of META stock can continue in this earnings season and the next few quarters because of the rapid returns within its AI services for advertisers.
- Meta is well positioned to beat Apple in the AR/VR space due to higher spending ability and clear focus.
- The long-term ability of the company to build a strong product, platform, and services lineup should be a good tailwind for the stock.
- Despite the recent bull run, Meta’s stock is trading at a modest 20x its EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending 2026, which is lower than Apple, Microsoft, and other peers, making it a good option for a long-term buy-and-hold strategy.
